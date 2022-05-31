BOLT (BOLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $180,028.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $180,028.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

