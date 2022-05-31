Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down to $82.57

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.57, but opened at $80.14. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $78.04, with a volume of 1,319 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

