Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Boise Cascade comprises about 1.0% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,525. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.