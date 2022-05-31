B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.60

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 73153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

