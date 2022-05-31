Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 384.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $306.28 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.