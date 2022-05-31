Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.