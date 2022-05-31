Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $19,677,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 74,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,960. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

