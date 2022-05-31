BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Sells 300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 0.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,219. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

