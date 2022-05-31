BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Has $34.79 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition makes up about 13.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned 0.76% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 400,555 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 505,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 8,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

