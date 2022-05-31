Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

