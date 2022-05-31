Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 1st. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BOCNU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.