Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGB opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

