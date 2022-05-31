BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRFI opened at GBX 130.88 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.80. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £247.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.