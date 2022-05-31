BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRFI opened at GBX 130.88 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.80. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £247.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
