BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

