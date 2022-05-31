BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.53. 5,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

