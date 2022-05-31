BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

