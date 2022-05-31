BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. 50,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

