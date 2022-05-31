BitDAO (BIT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $461.01 million and $109.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

