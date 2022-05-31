BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,769.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $45,769.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00292935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,220,550,782 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

