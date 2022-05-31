Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) vs. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Financial Comparison

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical -94.64% N/A -63.08% Molecular Templates -177.06% -110.16% -38.05%

88.0% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 5 3 0 2.38 Molecular Templates 1 0 1 0 2.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $155.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Molecular Templates has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical $462.51 million 21.86 -$846.59 million ($11.84) -12.11 Molecular Templates $38.70 million 1.50 -$83.01 million ($1.38) -0.75

Molecular Templates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.