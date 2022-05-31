Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $59,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $547.25 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $468.86 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

