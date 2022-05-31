BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $126.12 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. BinaryX has a market cap of $255.13 million and $29.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $126.12 or 0.00395776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004590 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004366 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00178258 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

