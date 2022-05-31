Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 322,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,105. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

