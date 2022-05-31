Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

