Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Beyond Air also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,477. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beyond Air by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Beyond Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beyond Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beyond Air by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.