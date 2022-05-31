Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 148,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,109. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

