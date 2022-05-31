Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3,000.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.
Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.13. 172,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,714. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.37. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
