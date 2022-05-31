Berenberg Bank Raises Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target to GBX 205

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £687.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($38,019.86). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.04), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,257,587.72).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

