Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AF. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

EPA:AF opened at €1.83 ($1.97) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.97.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

