Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,156 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics accounts for about 3.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 2.77% of Beam Therapeutics worth $150,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after buying an additional 281,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 12,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

