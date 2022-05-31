Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

