Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $3.12 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. NIO makes up about 1.0% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $69,661,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NIO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543,712. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

