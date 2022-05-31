Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

BOX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 19,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,308. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

