Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,643 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,503,724. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.