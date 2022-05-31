Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.