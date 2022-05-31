Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 9,699 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,679. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

