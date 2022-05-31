Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,425 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $128.79. 33,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

