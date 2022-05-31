Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 5,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,305. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.