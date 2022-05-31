Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 218,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in AT&T by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 216,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 479,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,184,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

