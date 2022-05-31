Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE BBWI opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

