Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

About Basanite (Get Rating)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

