Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,712 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $5.34 on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,272. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

