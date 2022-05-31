Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 518.05 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 490.12 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.90 ($10.85). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.53.
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.