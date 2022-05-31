Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 518.05 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 490.12 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.90 ($10.85). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.53.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

