Barclays Cuts CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target to 90.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.