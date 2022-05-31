Barclays Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $216.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.