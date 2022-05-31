Barclays Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $168.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $147.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.60. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $141,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

