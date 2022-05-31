Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,022.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $81,022.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

