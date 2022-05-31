Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$155.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.57.

BMO stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

