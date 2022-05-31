Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.24) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.