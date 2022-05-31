Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

